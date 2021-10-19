JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 39,184 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 217,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

