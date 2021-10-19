JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,130 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Trupanion worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,089,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trupanion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,862. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

