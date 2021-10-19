JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 on December 1st

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 539.62 ($7.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 537.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 610.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2.14. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 487.80 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 875.98 ($11.44).

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider David Graham acquired 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.80 ($26,115.50).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

