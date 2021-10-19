Julius Knowles Sells 4,383 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $175,889.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20.

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76.

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34.

Shares of KROS opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KROS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.