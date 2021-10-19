Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,800 DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DZS by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $315.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.34.
DZSI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.
About DZS
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
