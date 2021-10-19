Jump Financial LLC Invests $311,000 in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GMBL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Esports Entertainment Group Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.