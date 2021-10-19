Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -327.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

