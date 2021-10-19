Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander’s by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 115.7% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE ALX opened at $277.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Alexander's Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

