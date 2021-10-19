Just Group’s (JUST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

JUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

LON JUST opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.45. The company has a market capitalization of £956.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

