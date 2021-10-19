Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 20,654 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $33.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $705.64 million and a PE ratio of 32.04.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

