Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $77,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,671 shares of company stock worth $26,729,087. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

