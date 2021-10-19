Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $118.66 Million Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,727,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,119 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $118,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after buying an additional 1,476,481 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 738,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after buying an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 225,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

