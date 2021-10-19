Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $343.18 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

