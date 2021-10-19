KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 32.5% in September

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 783,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 590,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. 1,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,692,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after buying an additional 531,187 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 316,610 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,332,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,192,000 after buying an additional 304,159 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

