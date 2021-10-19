KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 32.5% in September

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 783,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 590,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. 1,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $53.67.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
