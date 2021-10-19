Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 430 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 718,607 shares of company stock worth $270,355,152. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.68. 43,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,215. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.99. The firm has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

