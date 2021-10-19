Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,371 shares of company stock worth $8,769,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $419.00. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,713. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $418.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.