Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.90. 30,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.64 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.