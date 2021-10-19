Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,006,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,777,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,172 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.08. 17,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $91.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

