Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 315 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.17.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $433.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,249. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

