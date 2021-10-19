Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $127,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Key Tronic by 41.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Key Tronic by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Key Tronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Key Tronic by 78.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. 19,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.