King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,845 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 296,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,613 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15.

