King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

