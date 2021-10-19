King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 330 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 317,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,365,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $3,847,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

