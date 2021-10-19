King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 433.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.39. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

