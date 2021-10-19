King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 415 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Omnicell by 8.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,048 shares of company stock worth $10,001,198. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

OMCL opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 125.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.15.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

