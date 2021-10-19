King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 9,700 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Freshpet worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,702 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

