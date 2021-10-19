KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.05.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $326.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.16. KLA has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $108,371,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

