KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,273 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $122.06. The company had a trading volume of 108,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

