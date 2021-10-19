KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,871 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,632. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

