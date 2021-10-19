KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Twilio makes up about 1.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.52. 17,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,073. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.96 and a 200 day moving average of $353.91. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,243 shares of company stock worth $68,071,742. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.