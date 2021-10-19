KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,737,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,856.15. 22,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,088. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

