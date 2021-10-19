KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

Shares of BA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 123,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,742,668. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

