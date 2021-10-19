Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.99 ($57.64).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

