Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PHG traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,506. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koninklijke Philips stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $55,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

