Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHG. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PHG traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. 50,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $56,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

