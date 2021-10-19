Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.08

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 1719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $917.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $8,544,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 312,543 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.