Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Hits $0.0595 on Major Exchanges

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $564,680.34 and approximately $77,544.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

