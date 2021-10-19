L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.24. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.93. 848,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,446. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $242.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.13. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

