La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LFDJF opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LFDJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale cut La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold”.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

