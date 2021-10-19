Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Lamar Advertising worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $120.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

