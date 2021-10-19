Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 800

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 824.67 ($10.77).

LRE opened at GBX 551.50 ($7.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 543.50 ($7.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 615.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 638.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

