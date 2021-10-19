Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LSRCY stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. 35,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $53.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSRCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

