Latham Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group’s (NASDAQ:SWIM) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 20th. Latham Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $380,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Latham Group stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

