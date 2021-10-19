Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Up 35.6% in September

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $5,868,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $1,469,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $147,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $8,226,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $978,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGAC stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

