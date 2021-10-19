Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Lear alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lear by 67.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 209.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.79. 374,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,380. Lear has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.