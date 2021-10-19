Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.35% of Party City Holdco worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTY opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $846.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

