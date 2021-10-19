Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.79 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $2,942,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

