Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.27. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

