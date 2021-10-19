Legal & General Group Plc Sells 20,075 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of The Buckle worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,729 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,753,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,093 shares of company stock worth $3,226,915 in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

