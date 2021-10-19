Legal & General Group Plc Sells 42,848 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,848 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPH. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

